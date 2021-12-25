Inter, Casadei sends messages to Inzaghi: the Primavera is now close to him

The midfielder born in 2003 is proving to be one of the most interesting talents in the Nerazzurri nursery

The last Inter Primavera match of 2021 ended with a 3-1 win over Turin. Once again, one of the protagonists is Cesare Casadei: the Nerazzurri midfielder unlocked the match after a few minutes, and played yet another great match. Nothing new, in short, for one of the brightest talents in all of Italian football. Many are now betting on this promising class of 2003, and his name has long since crossed the boundaries of youth football. So much so that today more and more people are calling for his permanent landing in the First Team.

After all, the numbers testify how important it is for the Nerazzurri Primavera: 8 goals in 20 appearances between league and cups, the team’s top scorer. A performance as a real striker: definitely not bad for someone who plays the role of a midfielder. But the statistics are not enough to fully explain his qualities as a total footballer: mid-winger, attacking midfielder, dominant on high balls, dangerous in front of goal, precious in the coverage phase, tactically intelligent. A talent who, at 19 still to be accomplished, is proving to deserve a chance at a higher level than in the Primavera championship.

Casadei’s qualities are certainly not new for Inter, who know well that they have a potential Serie A footballer in their hands. And his performance has not gone unnoticed even in the eyes of Simone Inzaghi, who is monitoring him since months and that has already shown in the past that it is not afraid to launch deserving youngsters. Just think of Zanotti, who was brought to the First Team and made his debut a few weeks ago against Cagliari. Under contract with Inter until June 30, 2024, Casadei knows he has the highest estimate of management and technical staff: it will be up to him to continue to confirm himself also in 2022 and to send messages to Inzaghi.

