Inter champion of the Italian Cup after defeating Juventus, intense final, goals, Starting Square | A series

Inter is champion of the Italian Cup! And he always deserved it, he worked for it and even suffered it. But he is champion. Up front, a Juventus with talent but without wardrobe depth, with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado as the starter and with six goals, atypical for Italy.

It was a 2-4 victory in extra time, which ended up being marked by the good management of the bench and the tremendous resources of an Inter that has already won its first crown of the season… hoping to also achieve the Serie A crown.

A shot from Barella just after 6 minutes, an amazing freedom to move inwards until he found space and put the ball at an angle, was a blow to which Juventus took a long time to react.

About ten minutes passed until the ones who should finally appeared: Dybala first and Vlahovic then put in two shots, brilliantly resolved by Handanovic, who also denied Bernardeschi another attempt and flew to De Ligt’s header at the exit of a shot from corner. He did miles to be a figure.

The break was almost inopportune for Allegri’s men, who did well against an opponent who seemed to settle for the dangerous advantage of a single goal, that comfort space from which he would leave very soon.

Barely at 49 minutes, Alex Sandro took out a violent shot that Álvaro Morata subtly put his foot into, for a draw that was at least fair. But he would go straight because at 52 it was Dybala who rushed in the lethal counterattack that he complemented with the pass to Vlahovic and, in a double attempt, he resolved the scorer against Handanovic, who was deflected almost over the small area. The comeback was consolidated.

Then a tremendous save by Cuadrado would come to avoid Dzeko’s equalizer and the furious reaction of an Inter that tried with Di Marco, Dumfries, the newcomers. And with that siege the error would come, the penalty to Lautaro that Calhanoglu changed for a great goal, with a shot to the angle, unstoppable.

Time would run out with an Inter on rival ground and the departure of Lautaro Martínez at 90+1, full of confusion because he was able to punish in extra time with Alexis and Perisic and Correa and all the resources at hand to take advantage of the momentum of the tie.

But time would prove the DT right and Perisic would give his team the title first with the penalty that he changed for a goal and then with a real goal, similar to that of Barrella, shot from outside for the 4-2. Between minute 99 and 102 he solved everything.

Inter celebrated, took photos with the trophy, suffered but deserved victory, while Juventus ended up unarmed, melted down and with nothing to save the season.