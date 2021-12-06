Inter cheers against Milan and Atalanta to collect the maximum from the Champions League: all possible revenues | First page

With the qualification for the second round of Champions already in their pockets, Inter is showing up at the Bernabeu with the goal first place in the group and an ear to the Anfield Road match between Liverpool and Milan; then, on Wednesday she will be an interested spectator of Atalanta-Villarreal. Reason? Economic. In fact, on the plate there are the revenues linked to the market pool, that part of TV rights that Uefa divides between the companies participating in the European cups.

BUDGET DIVISION – The amount assigned to each country varies according to how much broadcasters from each country invest in TV rights, and is then distributed in two parts. The first relates to the league placement in the previous season, the second relates to how many games a team plays in the current edition compared to the competitions of other teams in the same country.. Translated: if Milan and Atalanta were to be eliminated in the group stage, Inter and Juventus would collect more.

THE BILLS – According to Calcio e Finanza, the amount earmarked for Italian clubs in the current season is around 40 million euros: 20 to be distributed based on their placement in Serie A last season, and the other 20 for their way to the Champions League this season. year. If Milan and Atalanta were to be eliminated in the group stage and Inter were to be eliminated in the round of 16, the Nerazzurri would collect € 5.7 million. (as well as Juve in case of elimination after the group stage; 4.3 million for Milan and Atalanta). If all four were to go through to the knockout stage and go straight to the round of 16, all four of them would earn 5 million. And in the event of elimination in the groups of only one between Milan and Atalanta with Inter out in the second round, the Nerazzurri would earn 5.3 million.

THE PROFIT – Basically, Inter must ‘hope’ that both Milan and Atalanta leave immediately to share the stakes only with Juventus (5.7 million); if the Rossoneri or Gasperini’s team qualify, he would earn € 400,000 less, and if both of the other Italians in the balance were to pass, he would lose another 300 thousand euros.