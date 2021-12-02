Inter, Christian Eriksen trains 173 days after cardiac arrest

Yesterday morning the Inter playmaker worked with his coach on the Odense pitch. But its future remains uncertain

A simple jog and touches to the ball can be nothing but also become wonderful news when it comes to Christian Eriksen. 173 days after the terrible cardiac arrest that left the world with bated breath, for the first time the Inter playmaker went on the pitch to train. It happened in Odense, a city where Chris has a villa right next to the sports center of the OB, the first division team.

Already at 8 – From local media reports, Eriksen showed up at 8 am with a personal trainer on the field furthest from the clubhouse (perhaps also for this lack of photos and videos) to do some gentle runs, drills with cones and shots on goal. “We are really happy that Christian is keeping fit these days on our pitches,” he told OB director Michael Hemmingsen. “We stayed in touch with him and we are honored that he asked us if he could get back in shape in Ådalen. “. Eriksen played for Odense from 2005 to 2008, before moving to Ajax.

Uncertain future – And precisely the Dutch club and his first love are possible destinations for the playmaker. That with the defibrillator he will no longer be able to play in Italy, but in leagues where the regulations are different. Among these, in addition to England, precisely Denmark and Holland. At the moment, however, they are premature speeches. Chris asks that he be talked about as little as possible and has yet to decide whether to stop or where to resume. Inter have always given him maximum support. For this season, his net salary of 7.5 million has been covered by Fifa insurance. Now only those kicks in the Odense frost count.

December 2, 2021 (change December 2, 2021 | 14:13)

