Inter close to Malang Sarr: his friend Lukaku sent him | News

The defender is already in Milan and is negotiating for the loan, Tuchel is not giving him space and for Inzaghi it could be an excellent alternative

L’Inter is closing for the loan of Malang Sarr, central defender of Chelsea. An operation that could allow Simone Inzaghi to have one more choice in the back department, given that in the last few races, due to De Vrij’s injury, he found himself with Andrea Ranocchia as the only alternative, plus some “adapted” solutions. A further sign of recovery after the “diet” of last summer.

A full blown blitz, the one that Malang Sarr put in place on Sunday. Not summoned by Thomas Tuchel for the match against Manchester United, the French defender spent the evening in Milan and is negotiating his move to Inter in January, on loan with the right to redeem, a figure still to be fixed, which should be around 15 million of Euro. Has been Romelu Lukaku to recommend this new adventure (still to be defined in detail of course) from the height of his experience and through the great friendship that has been created between the two. More detail; the Chelsea defender is part of Federico Pastorello’s team, who in the last three years has had very close relationships with the Nerazzurri management. Born in Nice on January 23, 1999, Malang Mamadou William Sarr grew up in the Nice youth academy and ended his contract with Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

A few months later he was shot on loan at Porto where he played last season. Returned last summer to Chelsea, failed to convince Tuchel, who used it in a single Premier League match (90 minutes in Brentford-Chelsea on October 16) and in a couple of occasions in the EFL Cup. also championship. The arrival of Sarr could allow Simone Inzaghi to have an extra choice in the back department, where behind the starting trio Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni he remains as an alternative role only Ranocchia, except for the adaptations of Dimarco (who, however, has proved to be very useful even in the band) and D’Ambrosio. The signal is also very positive from the point of view of the owners, which in this way makes it known that they want to reinforce the team again to attempt the climb to the championship-bis.