Inter closes the 415 million bond, rate at 6.75%

The proceeds will be used, among others, to refinance another bond maturing on December 31, 2022

L’Inter has formalized the closing of the placement of the bond from 415 million euros, through its subsidiary Inter Media and Communication Spa. The bond – as the company announced in a note – it will expire in 2027 with coupon at 6.750% and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used, among others, to refinance another bond maturing on 31 December 2022. The new bond saw Banca Rothschild act as financial advsor and Goldman Sachs as global coordinator and bookrunner.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of the subscription of the 415 million euro bond which replaces the current bond maturing in 2022 while maintaining the club’s debt position unchanged – commented the corporate CEO of the Nerazzurri club. Alessandro Antonello – The issue recorded a demand well above the offer, reflecting the appreciation and confidence of the market in the solidity of the corporate project. This despite the turbulence recorded in the last few weeks by the financial markets and the continuing uncertainty linked to the current pandemic scenario that is still evolving “.

