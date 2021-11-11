Inter, concern for Dzeko: his conditions

Inter: Dzeko’s conditions

Concern for the conditions of Edin Dzeko is not hidden at Inter. The former Roma striker came out bruised during the last league match against Milan: the Bosnian accused a muscle strain in his right leg flexors. Not a serious problem given the absence of injuries, but one that could force the former Wolfsburg and Manchester City to a longer stoppage period than one could imagine. Recovery days divided between therapies and personalized work who have already started in retreat with the Bosnian national team, where the Sarajevo swan is currently located.

Inter’s fear is that they could force their hand by pushing the boy to play against Finland, worsening the situation and then risking losing him for a significant period of time. Upon returning, Inzaghi would like to have Dzeko in the best possible condition, also considering that the various Lautaro, Correa and Sanchez will return quite late from their respective commitments with their South American national teams and above all aware of the importance of the match against Napoli. In case of defeat, Inter would lose important ground for the first place and a relapse of Dzeko a few hours after the match with the Neapolitans would be the worst possible news for Inzaghi.