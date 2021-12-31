Inter: Cordaz, Dzeko and Satriano positive at Covid. Juve, Arthur and Pinsoglio infected

Football and Covid now go hand in hand. The Serie A clubs are counting the resumption of preparation after the Christmas break. Even today, several players tested positive for the swab.

Inter, Dzeko among the positives. Two cases at Juve

Three players of theInter struggling with Covid-19. The Nerazzurri club announced the positive results after the tests carried out yesterday in Appiano Gentile before the resumption of preparation after the Christmas break: these are Alex Cordaz, Edin Dzeko and Martin Satriano. The Nerazzurri club announced that “the three Nerazzurri are already in solitary confinement at their homes and will follow all the procedures set out in the health protocol”. Two cases of Covid in the Juve. The Juventus club announced that “during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positivity to Covid-19 of the players Carlo Pinsoglio and Arthur emerged. The aforementioned players are already complying with the regulations and have been placed in isolation, in compliance with the health protocol in force “.

Two positives in Turin, one case in Rome and Venice

Two positives in Turin. The grenade club announced that “two players, regularly vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 in the screening performed today. The Company immediately informed the competent health authorities and activated all the procedures provided for by the protocol in force”. A case of Covid also in the Rome. The player prefers for privacy that the name is not mentioned, he is already in isolation but with mild symptoms. A positive in the Venice after the tests carried out on December 29, the day before the resumption of training. The lagoon club specifies that the positive person has never come into contact with the team group. He is now in quarantine and will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol.