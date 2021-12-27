Inter, Correa is ready to return. Meanwhile, on the left, polls for Digne

First, possibly, the exits and then the substitutes. There the rule of the Inter market was and remains the same, accompanied by the formula of the onerous loan with the right of redemption as the basis for each negotiation. So, having said that in Viale della Liberazione there is no rush or pressure (if anything, the real goal is to close as soon as possible with the renewal of Brozovic) the Nerazzurri transfer market will only come alive if new accommodations are found for Kolarov, Sensi and Vecino. At the moment, however, the departure on loan of Sensi is unlikely, which, it is true, requires more time to regain condition and confidence (Empoli, Spezia, Sassuolo, Turin and Genoa have come forward) but intends to find space by remaining at Pinetina. The situation is different for Kolarov – practically never used – for which, however, there are currently no concrete requests. For Vecino, on the other hand, there is the declared interest of Cagliari, as well as polls from two other Serie A clubs and the Premier. Uruguayan is the player who is most likely to change sides.

If one (or more than one) of these hypotheses materializes, Inter’s interest is in a left winger (Inzaghi would like a replacement for Perisic considering Dimarco an excellent alternative as a central defensive third) and for a midfielder. In the first case on the table are the names of Lucas Digne, today at Everton but out of Benitez’s plans) and Mohamed Fares from Lazio. As mentioned, for both, one would reason on the basis of a loan with the right. In the role of centrompista, beyond a possible new entry, the chosen one is always Nandez of Cagliari.

Meanwhile, on the team front, the resumption is set for Thursday 30 December. Thanks to the health situation and the increase in infections all over the world, all Serie A clubs will have to strictly follow the protocol, with the first days of training which in all probability will be characterized by tampons and individual sessions in order to avoid any risk of outbreaks and widespread infections. The Nerazzurri players are already following a personalized work program to present themselves in Appiano in the best conditions, in view of a recovery that after Bologna will lead the Nerazzurri to face Lazio and Atalanta with the Super Cup final against Juve in the middle. Excellent, from this point of view, the recovery for Inzaghi of Tocu Correa.