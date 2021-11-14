Inter, de Vrij-Brozovic unknown: “Double goodbye? Marotta thinks of 2 names to replace them “
De Vrij and Brozovic are two pillars of Inter in the present, even if the future is still an unknown factor for both
They are two pillars of Inter in the present, even if the future is still an unknown factor for both. Will Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic stay with the Nerazzurri for long? The contracts are not very long (deadline 2023 for the Dutch, even 2022 for the Croatian) and, in fact, the renewal has not yet been concretely mentioned. The Viale della Liberazione club would like to keep them again, aware of their importance for Inzaghi’s team. But it is not excluded that in the more or less distant future they may leave Milan. Should this scenario materialize, Beppe Marotta, according to Calcioomercato.com, would be thinking of Ginter and Zakaria of Borussia Moenchengladbach:
“Matthias Ginter, central defensive class ’94, is one of the names kept under observation by Inter for the possible replacement of De Vrij, while Denis Zakaria is back from a performance of the highest level with his Switzerland in the presence of the national champion. Europe, fueling the pressure of Inter, Juventus and Rome towards him (…). Beppe Marotta is called to make a virtue of necessity in a delicate moment for Inter from the financial point of view; in addition to De Vrij, the Nerazzurri fear they will also lose Brozovic (…). From this stalemate, the inclusion for Zakaria, a player on whom the radars of Rome and Juventus had been on for some time“.

November 14, 2021 (change November 14, 2021 | 19:02)
