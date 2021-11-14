Inter, de Vrij-Brozovic unknown: “Double goodbye? Marotta thinks of 2 names to replace them “

They are two pillars of Inter in the present, even if the future is still an unknown factor for both. Will Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic stay with the Nerazzurri for long? The contracts are not very long (deadline 2023 for the Dutch, even 2022 for the Croatian) and, in fact, the renewal has not yet been concretely mentioned. The Viale della Liberazione club would like to keep them again, aware of their importance for Inzaghi’s team. But it is not excluded that in the more or less distant future they may leave Milan. Should this scenario materialize, Beppe Marotta, according to Calcioomercato.com, would be thinking of Ginter and Zakaria of Borussia Moenchengladbach: