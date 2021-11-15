Inter, De Vrij out? “But there is optimism for two very important recoveries”

It was not a positive national break at Inter: the Nerazzurri did indeed see Edin Dzeko And Alessandro Bastoni skip their commitments due to injury while Stefan De Vrij he even went out during the race due to a muscle problem. This is the point on the conditions of the first two from Corriere dello Sport: “On Dzeko and Bastoni it will be up to the Nerazzurri medical staff this morning to draw up a more defined picture, with checks. Teamwork resumes for everyone tomorrow, five days before the match in San Siro against the former Spalletti.

However, Dzeko and Bastoni will be kept under close observation already in these hours by Dr. Volpi, who last night was in constant contact with the Dutch federation for De Vrij. The first two who returned early from the national teams do not seem to worry much: there was a certain optimism about Dzeko, after the muscular resentment accused in the preceding hours Bosnia-Finland. The defeat of his national team also precluded the possibility of playing the play-offs for the World Cup next March. Double whammy for striker Edin, who against Napoli will do everything to be there and break the fast of four consecutive games without a goal in Inter. For Bastoni the problem is a contracture. Physical inconveniences to be disposed of along this week “.