Inter-De Vrij, renewal on standby: “The club now does not exclude this scenario”

There is a question at Inter that must be resolved in the coming months: that linked to the contract for Stefan De Vrij. The Dutch central, pillar of the Nerazzurri defense, is in fact expiring in 2023 and Suning, as Calciomercato.com explains, had promised him an upward retouching of the salary, only to stop all negotiations. And therefore watch out for the market sirens: “The player’s entourage is pushing for a significant retouching of the salary, a figure that would be around 6 million euros and that from Viale della Liberazione, at least at the moment, do not seem willing to pay to the footballer.