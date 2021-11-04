Inter-De Vrij, renewal on standby: “The club now does not exclude this scenario”
The player’s entourage is pushing for a significant retouching of the salary, a figure that would be around 6 million euros
There is a question at Inter that must be resolved in the coming months: that linked to the contract for Stefan De Vrij. The Dutch central, pillar of the Nerazzurri defense, is in fact expiring in 2023 and Suning, as Calciomercato.com explains, had promised him an upward retouching of the salary, only to stop all negotiations. And therefore watch out for the market sirens: “The player’s entourage is pushing for a significant retouching of the salary, a figure that would be around 6 million euros and that from Viale della Liberazione, at least at the moment, do not seem willing to pay to the footballer.
This is why the negotiation does not take off and if no progress is made by June, Inter does not exclude the possibility of putting de Vrij on the market, expiring in June 2023.. Beyond the many names associated with Tottenham by the new coach Antonio Conte, there is a player who in Appiano has always earned the esteem of the Lecce coach and it is Stefan de Vrij. For now it’s fantasy football, but Conte’s esteem for de Vrij is the most concrete and that’s why they expect a phone call in Appiano “, writes the market portal.
