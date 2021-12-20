Inter democracy and the sunset of the last certainty

The eighteenth day of Serie A saw Napoli get up, beat Milan and hand over the winter title to Inter

We had at least one certainty, relating to offside. Over the last weekend this too has cracked. We discovered at San Siro that you can be off-side by lying down and unable to do otherwise, and that – as in Bergamo – it is possible be offside even on an own goal. Leaving aside the debate, a commodity so dear to moviolisti, the results of this eighteenth day have sanctioned Inter’s winter title and the parallel path of Milan and Naples: both arrived at 39 points, and both veterans from only 7 points collected in the last 6 games. Too few if compared to the 18 of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri.

THE ABSENCES MINER AC MILAN AND NAPLES, BUT SPALLETTI …

The absences have affected a lot on the work of Pioli and Spalletti. And yesterday’s match, which rewarded the suffering of the Azzurri, still showed us two different teams than we know them, and it could not have been otherwise. Napoli built their victory on Zielinski’s corner deflected by Elmas, then fighting for every ball to overcome the absences of heavyweights such as Fabian, Koulibaly, Insigne, Osimhen which, however, allowed Spalletti to rediscover the value of Petagna or Juan Jesus. Milan, mind you, cannot do without the push of Hernandez and Leao. But these days as a counterbalance to the massive intensity shown by the team in the 95 minutes, quality is missing in the middle of the field also for the evident decline of Brahim Diaz. And this is the reason why in the final – as already in Udine – Pioli tried to simplify the maneuver adding the other Giroud tower to Ibrahimovic. And in the end the dangers for Napoli arrived. And as in Udine, the goal on a woolen thread also arrived. But then the Var had its say.

INTERIST DEMOCRACY SAID LAW IN SERIE A

Inter are therefore winter champions and I think his big current merit is – beyond the game and the many goals – being democratically normal or normally democratic. It is in fact a team where there is no single who makes the title, the character who mediates overlapping the personality of the others. There is no Icardi of the situation, or Lukaku. And not even the leading figure like that of Conte. He has a normal coach, as are his utterances normal. A silent captain. Players who enter the field, and leave it, without altering the team mechanisms or the moods of the locker room. It has a marked diversity compared to that of the other big names, often told through the deeds or the charisma of the most prominent character: Ibrahimovic for Milan, Allegri or Dybala for Juve, Osimhen or Spalletti for Napoli. Mourinho or Zaniolo for Roma. Vlahovic for Fioretnina. It’s a team, full stop. Where everything seems to work perfectly.

THE UNFINISHED RESEARCH OF ATALANTA, ROME AND JUVENTUS

Perfection they are still trying to find Atalanta, Rome and Juventus. The Goddess has again disappointed in the house. And frankly, the different score between the matches played in Bergamo and those away is inexplicable. Against Roma he lost 4-1 but I’m on Gasperini’s side when he complains about the 2-2 goal. Deleted by the Var. Because – as I said before – he had never seen an own goal canceled before Saturday. In any case, the Giallorossi deserve the credit for having fought for every ball, for having challenged the Nerazzurri on their favorite ground. It’s at Mourinho of having paid attention to the facts and no longer to the words alone, proposing that again football “sixties / seventies”, closed defense and lethal restarts, which can still be an asset in lean times. The same football that Juventus partially showed in Bologna, where he scored two goals, while Mihailovic’s team went to great lengths to play the game unnecessarily. And from this it is clear that the pragmatism of Mourinho and Allegri finally pays off, given that their teams are now camped in fifth place, less than six from the Champions zone. This is thanks to their football that was a little old, but also to the umpteenth feat of Sassuolo who, drawing on the field of a beautiful Fiorentina, partially stopped their march.