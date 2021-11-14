Inter-Dimarco, renewal by Christmas. “The final figures: contract to Lautaro and Barella”
After Bastoni, Lautaro and Barella, it’s up to Federico Dimarco to renew his contract with Inter: the official could arrive by Christmas
After Bastoni, Lautaro and Barella, it’s up to Federico Dimarco to renew his contract with Inter. According to Corriere dello Sport, the signing for the former Parma and Verona should arrive by the end of the year. “The agreement is not complicated to reach because both parties have the will to close the affair in a short time: the company wants to recognize the right economic increase for the Nerazzurri nursery product after the growth that has led it to be both an important element. of Inzaghi’s squad is one of coach Mancini’s squad for the national team; the player’s entourage is not sensitive to requests for information from other clubs because, despite a limitation of “only” 18 months, Dimarco’s will it is clear that is to stay at the Pinetina “, explains the newspaper.
Dimarco, at the moment, earns 600 thousand euros plus bonuses and the current contract expires in 2023. The extension will be three years, will earn a base of 1.6 million euros, excluding bonuses related to trophies. “As in the contracts of Barella and Martinez there will be annual” shots “, small increases to gradually adjust his remuneration and the salary this season will be slightly lower than that of the next so as not to burden the amount of wages compared to the figure Ausilio and Giuseppe Riso, the agent of the Nerazzurri number 32, have frequent contacts (even in the last few days) and have known each other for some time. There will be no problems in making ends meet, then the procedure will pass to Nanjing for the definitive visa “, concludes the newspaper.
