Inter-Dimarco, renewal by Christmas. “The final figures: contract to Lautaro and Barella”

After Bastoni, Lautaro and Barella, it’s up to Federico Dimarco to renew his contract with Inter. According to Corriere dello Sport, the signing for the former Parma and Verona should arrive by the end of the year. “The agreement is not complicated to reach because both parties have the will to close the affair in a short time: the company wants to recognize the right economic increase for the Nerazzurri nursery product after the growth that has led it to be both an important element. of Inzaghi’s squad is one of coach Mancini’s squad for the national team; the player’s entourage is not sensitive to requests for information from other clubs because, despite a limitation of “only” 18 months, Dimarco’s will it is clear that is to stay at the Pinetina “, explains the newspaper.