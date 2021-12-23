Inter, Dimarco’s renewal until 2026 is official

The defender extends the contract that was due to expire in 2023: he will receive around two million euros per season. “I’m happy”

The renewal of the contract was in the air, today the official has arrived: Federico Dimarco signed the extension with theInter for a further three years, the new deadline will be June 30, 2026. The defender, who has already made 24 appearances this year playing as third defender or on the left as an alternative to Perisic, will perceive about 1.8 million euros per season plus any bonuses. “I am happy” the Instagram post of the class of 1997.

An award that Dimarco, grew up in the Inter youth teams, he deserved by virtue of the excellent performances of this early season: in 2019 he returned to the Nerazzurri where he had been used four times by Antonio Conte before the loan in Verona. The year and a half in the Gialloblù allowed him to find minutes and grow from a tactical point of view, so much so that Simone Inzaghi immediately began to insert him in the rotations in the team, also because of the fundamental left foot in set-piece situations.

DIMARCO: “HAPPY OF THE RENEWAL”

“Happy to have renewed the contract with the colors of my heart! A special thanks to the club for the trust, to my teammates and to the fans who show me great affection every day! Forza Inter. “So Dimarco, on Instagram, after having the renewal.

DIMARCO’S POST

