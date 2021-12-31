Inter, direct contact Zhang-Straus: a month to decide, the request does not change

The Nerazzurri president is in the United States to listen to the proposals of various consortiums interested in the club

An Inter with stars and stripes: this is the scenario illustrated by Corriere dello Sport. Steven Zhang, Inter president, is currently in the United States, and in recent days he has listened to the proposal of David E. Straus, an American entrepreneur. To understand if there will be a new change of ownership we will have to wait a little: ” A month for the truth. This is what Steven Zhang asked David E. Straus on the occasion of the direct contact between the two, which took place just last Wednesday. By the second half of January, to be clear, the New York businessman will have to clarify his intentions on Inter: does he really want the majority of the club and, above all, how much is he willing to offer? In short, it is time to move from words to deeds“.

“The Nerazzurri president has already made his assessment clear, which is one billion euros. Evidently, Straus must get close to that figure to start a real negotiation with concrete chances of success. Otherwise, priority will be given to other interested groups. There are two others, always North Americans, whose profile is still hidden. It cannot be ruled out, however, that something new may leak out. The tight deadlines, however, can also be linked to another aspect. It was directly Zhang jr who chose to postpone the refinancing of the bond to the new year, instead of closing the operation by the end of the year. The reason, he explained, is the opportunity to obtain more advantageous interests. But what if the decision was also linked to the appointments of these days? It would be more than plausible, in fact, to leave a potential new owner the right to choose whether to take over a club with a renewed bond and charged until the new expiration of 2027, or whether to leave without that debt, paid in advance through a share of the company’s valuation.“.

“The meetings and talks of Zhang jr. with the future of Inter at the center, they continued yesterday, but with a move from Los Angeles to New York. The first feedback was positive, in the sense that interest in the Nerazzurri exists and the growth process started and developed during the management of Suning was also recognized. The top Inter manager also emphasized the stadium project, which has just obtained the declaration of public interest from the Municipality of Milan. In light of all the potential that can be general, it is an added value for the listing of the company in Viale Liberazione. In short, the agenda of Zhang jr. remains very intense. He will remain in the US for a few more days, also for commitments of a private nature, taken previously. And then it will fly to Italy“.

December 31, 2021 (change December 31, 2021 | 10:02 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link