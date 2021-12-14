Inter disadvantaged with Liverpool but only slightly. Juventus with Villarreal will not be wrong- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

The Nerazzurri can grow and the Africa Cup will take away many men from Klopp: they are underdogs, but 45% to 55%. The bianconeri against a team that has a feeling with the Cups

The incident was so spectacular that it removed many suspicions of machination. If a billionaire organization like UEFA ever wanted to cheat the draws, it would do its best not to mistake the computer crossings, would at least do some tests before going live. But I also know that we have seen everything in football, so I don’t insist.

The end result brings a strange match for Juve: Villarreal thirteenth in Spain with 19 points and one game less. Translated into Italian a team between Sampdoria and Torino, so not an easy match, but also one of the best possible in a Champions League round of 16. Villarreal has long had a flirtation with the cups. He won the Europa League last summer, made excellent figures in other seasons. Above all, he eliminated Atalanta in Bergamo. Not a great thing, but it exists, it has clear connotations that Juve struggles to have. There Juve lost points with teams lower than Villarreal (Udinese, Empoli, Sassuolo, Verona, Venice), but he has an infinite story, he knows this type of matches. I don’t think I’ll be wrong. And were he wrong, there would be no regrets, he deserved to go out.

Less fortunate was Inter, who finished second in the group behind Real Madrid and he expected a difficult opponent. Ajax had been drawn for the first time, an opponent who smelled like a splendid loser. The second draw was more drastic, Liverpool, one of the top three European teams, the others being Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain. Inter are ahead of Milan as a game organization, so they can play another game. I would add that Klopp will give four players to the Africa Cup, including Salah and Origi. And Africa, between fatigue and partying after fatigue, often returns exhausted players. If we consider Inter in the right way, it is correct to see them as underdogs but not clearly, I’d say 55% to 45. Which in football means an episode. For Inter he will have to continue to grow in these three months, because Liverpool are already at their peak.