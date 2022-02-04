Inter, do not worry: Brozovic renews. Here’s the truth about Barcelona and Tottenham

The rumors of the last few days have worried the Nerazzurri and not a little. Marcelo Brozovic’s renewal has not yet been formalized and the fans are wondering at this point what is missing. The Gazzetta dello Sport explains it this morning, erasing any uncertainty about it: “We have not yet reached the announcements, but the arrival is there ahead. Take Brozovic, who has made his choice a long time ago and communicated it to Inter. There is no Barcelona and there is no Tottenham that they move him from his decision, otherwise he would have had other behaviors with society. To be clear: he had the time and the opportunity to look elsewhere, he chose to stay and never go back. So what is missing for the announcement ? We are talking about a very important contract, which from a legal point of view has to be seen and reviewed a thousand times. “