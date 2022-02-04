Inter, do not worry: Brozovic renews. Here’s the truth about Barcelona and Tottenham

The signing of the new contract is not in question: the Croatian is ready to bind to Inter for another four years
The rumors of the last few days have worried the Nerazzurri and not a little. Marcelo Brozovic’s renewal has not yet been formalized and the fans are wondering at this point what is missing. The Gazzetta dello Sport explains it this morning, erasing any uncertainty about it: “We have not yet reached the announcements, but the arrival is there ahead. Take Brozovic, who has made his choice a long time ago and communicated it to Inter. There is no Barcelona and there is no Tottenham that they move him from his decision, otherwise he would have had other behaviors with society. To be clear: he had the time and the opportunity to look elsewhere, he chose to stay and never go back. So what is missing for the announcement ? We are talking about a very important contract, which from a legal point of view has to be seen and reviewed a thousand times. “
Here then the details of the contract that will be signed shortly: “The agreement is worth six million euros plus bonuses that will bring the Croatian to seven. For the club an important effort, which must be weighed in every step. And for the player it is the signing of life, for others four seasons, at the peak of his career. It is the salary that will accompany him up to the age of 34, it is normal that the midfielder has taken all the time possible to reflect and consult the people around him. But it can already be said with certainty that the pressing of managers, coach and teammates in recent months has had the desired effect “.
February 4, 2022 (change February 4, 2022 | 08:01)
