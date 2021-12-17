Inter does not stop: 5-0, +4 on Milan and a rain of records against a Salernitana challenged by the fans | First page

Inter confirms herself as the leaders of this Serie A and does not stop her run by hitting the sixth consecutive victory in the championship by beating 5-0 the Salerno and moving momentarily to +4 on Milan second. A game without history in which Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri win and convince thanks to goals from Perisic, Dumfries, Sanchez, Lautaro and Gagliardini which are worth records after broken records and a moment of form that seems unstoppable. Highly contested Colantuono’s team, not so much for the defeat, but for the club situation that is affecting the season.

Salernitana’s resistance is too weak who immediately surrendered to Inter’s possession and tried, as best he could, to limit the damage in the defensive phase and so, after a penalty requested by Dzeko in the area, the Nerazzurri’s goal took little to arrive. At the 11th on a corner of Calhanoglu (5th assist on set pieces, best in the top 5 leagues), stands out on the near post Perisic who beats Fiorillo. All too easy to the point that the Nerazzurri lower the pace, bask in the advantage, go close to doubling with Dumfries, but do not sink the blow and so the former 30th. Obi beats a shot forcing Handanovic to intervene which saves the result.

A shock that Inter takes seriously and in fact shortly after finds the 2-0 with Brozovic who invents for Dzeko who immediately puts in the middle for Dumfries who first fired a torpedo that broke the crossbar and bags behind Fiorillo as confirmed by Goal Line Technology. That of the Dutchman is the goal number 100 of Inter in the calendar year 2021 and updates a record that lasted since 1950 in which the Nerazzurri stopped at 99 goals. Salernitana actually leaves the field and Dzeko just misses the three of a kind before the break.

Inter have no intention of leaving anything to chance this time restarts with the aim of closing the race and at the 52nd is a splendid maneuvered action Calhanoglu-Dzeko-Calhanoglu-Sanchez to bring the Chilean to 3-0 that beats Fiorillo. Certain of the result Inzaghi makes his team catch Lautaro, Dimarco and Vidal for Sanchez, Bastoni and Barella. Colantuono also gives space to those who have found less field this year but the result does not change and, indeed, Inter pass two more times with Lautaro Martinez, which beats Icardi’s record, and with Gagliardini, entered in the place of Brozovic, who closes the accounts with the pokerissimo final. The 5-0 was not excessive, on the contrary, the partial could have been even higher. Inter also dominates in Salerno and is confirmed as the leaders of this Serie A.