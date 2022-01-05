Inter, double blow for Inzaghi. Pre-ordered Ginter and Luiz Felipe: two scenarios for defense

The two defenders, expiring of the contract, would arrive without an economic outlay and would guarantee a complete department to the technician

Inter are working to complete Inzaghi’s squad: priority is given to a reinforcement for the left wing and if someone should leave even at an entrance in midfield. But the Nerazzurri management is also at work for next season: Onana will sign shortly, but it is the defensive department that will be supported at the end of the season. There are two names in the crosshairs of Inter, both expiring their contracts with their respective clubs: Ginter of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Luiz Felipe of Lazio.

“In the first case, Inter acted without delay, trying to beat the competition of giants like Bayern, Barcelona and Chelsea with an immediate and attractive proposal both from an economic and a sporting point of view. More will be known in the next few two-three weeks. In the second case, Marotta and company have chosen to wait: the lunge of the Nerazzurri, ready to satisfy the Brazilian’s economic aspirations (i.e. a salary of around 2 million per season), will only come in the event of break between Luiz Felipe and Lazio. In the eventuality, the Nerazzurri management has already prepared an attack plan, exactly as happened in 2018 with De Vrij “, reveals Gazzetta.it

“The possible arrivals of the German and the Brazilian would open up not indifferent perspectives. On the one hand, Ginter and Luiz Felipe would be the two perfect alter egos of Skriniar and De Vrij, both for technical characteristics and for tactical positioning. Together they would form the ideal alternative couple. to the titular duo, giving Inzaghi the opportunity to rotate all the plants available without having to make too many calculations based on the calendar and the degree of difficulty of the commitments. Yes, because, with the definitive promotion of Dimarco in the role of deputy Bastoni, the technician would have exactly two performers for each role, thus taking shape a “super defense” of European level, capable of guaranteeing a further leap in quality to a department already at the top for two years now.

Then there is another scenario, the one that would instead allow Inter to raise money with the sale of one between Skriniar and De Vrij: both boast several admirers, especially in the rich Premier shop and, in case both Ginter and Luiz Felipe arrive. , the Nerazzurri could also decide to monetize with a sale “, explains the sports portal.

January 4, 2022 (change January 4, 2022 | 14:31)

