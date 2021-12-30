Inter, double blow to zero: Ginter towards the yes to 3.5-4 million, Djuricic checks

Inter are also working for next season: the German defender is close and eyes also on the Sassuolo player

With the arrival in Milan of President Steven Zhang, the market theme will also be addressed. No major hits are expected in January, but the Nerazzurri club is already at work for the future with a name marked in the notebook for some time now and a new option at Sassuolo.

“Matthias Ginter is approaching Milan at a brisk pace and would be the last protagonist of a long and glorious history. The magic thread has never been broken between Inter and Germany. This almost 28-year-old defender born in Freiburg will play for another six months still at Borussia Moenchengladbach, then he will marry elsewhere on a free transfer, but the decision on his future destination will be taken in these days.

Among the many offers received by Ginter, none is more intriguing at the moment than the Nerazzurri one. A little because of the desire to compete where his legend, Lothar Matthäus, was great, and a little because of the economic proposal on the table, a four-year project worth 3.5-4 million.

There is still no definitive decision, but the signs of the last few hours bode well for the Italian champions. The three defenders give Inzaghi enormous reliability, but it still needs an addition of international value, especially if the negotiation with Raiola for the renewal of De Vrij struggles to take off “, reveals La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The art of the zero parameter remains the specialty of the house and so the Marotta-Ausilio tandem is looking around for bargains for June. One has come up in the last few hours, directly from Sassuolo with which there are several topics for discussion. They range from the Scamacca smash, complete with an old-fashioned transfer market challenge Inter vs Juve, to the tight court for Davide Frattesi, the favorite prop for the midfield of the future.

But the new name is another striker with an expiration date of 30 June 2022. Filip Djuricic could sit behind the Nerazzurri owners next year, especially if he were to say goodbye to Alexis Sanchez. “, adds the newspaper.

