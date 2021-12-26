Inter dreams of the snatching from Juve, the fans against: Marotta stop

The initial idea was called Lorenzo Insigne, the famous market opportunity that Marotta referred to several times: taking a player with the quality of the Napoli captain for free in June was tempting for a while but then other evaluations took over. The first of a tactical nature: Insigne is a winger who exalts himself in the 4-3-3 but who in Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 could be uncomfortable, moreover a high salary for a player who is over 30 could be a boomerang.

Marotta tempted by the idea of ​​taking Dybala on a free transfer

If there is a treasure to invest for heavy wages then here is a crazy idea. Marotta has always had great esteem for Dybala, so much so that three months ago, from the stage of the Sport Festival in Trento, he said: “Dybala could come to Inter: when there was an exchange with Icardi there was this possibility. He still hasn’t signed with Juve today… ”.

Three months have passed and Dybala has not yet signed despite the rumors of an imminent agreement. Joya’s salary would certainly be more expensive than Insigne’s but the Argentine is younger, more “peaked” and in Inzaghi’s form it would be the perfect icing.

Inter fans reject the Dybala idea

It will be that they are raising the bar of expectations given the primacy, it will be that the Juventus label does not like the fact is that on the social networks the Inter fans reject the idea: “Should Dybala arrive, I swear I will ask for the rest of my life the head of Marotta. He has not been a footballer for 2 and a half years “or even:” The Dybala attack-Correa could break any record .. 3 goals a year in two and 150 injuries each “

There are those who write: “Nice player but he is an eternal promise of champion. And the years pass for him too and for his very delicate body. But then, a priori, just take ex Juve. It was enough for me Vidal in the recent past “or even:” For heaven’s sake we don’t waste money “, or:” Dybala and Correa in 2021, almost 2022, together they don’t make a player “

It is almost a plebiscite on the web: “Dybala rmai is a wreck, a great talent, however, really too overrated there are people who not ironically still consider the 2017 Dybala among the strongest in the world, even some more than Neymar” and then: “I I say, if Marotta takes Dybala for more than 3 million salary then he is to be thrown out immediately ”.

Few, but there are, fans in favor: “Dybala drives me crazy. But his last two years are worrying in terms of physical and athletic, but also mental. Then for me next year you have to prepare more the post-Dzeko. But it is obvious that Dybala at 0 would be very attractive for BeppOne ”.

SPORTEVAI