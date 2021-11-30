Sports

Inter dreams of Vlahovic, Dusan does not disdain: “To take him you need to sell …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
The Nerazzurri CEO Marotta suggests that Vlahovic is indeed an almost impossible deal, but not to the point of giving up thinking about it

Calciomercato.com explains: “The Nerazzurri CEO suggests that Vlahovic is indeed an almost impossible deal, but not to the point of giving up thinking about it. In addition to the extreme appreciation, there are the past dialogues with his entourage, who never disdained the Nerazzurri, indeed … Of course, to curb the enthusiasm there is the not very reassuring balance sheet, but to reopen the games here are the words of Marotta: “A good manager must have the ambition and the courage to throw himself into impossible negotiations”.

And what if not this one? Inter have launched their message, the challenge is full of critical issues, but an attempt must be made. Of course, there is an essential condition: before a possible lunge, Inter will have to raise money and think about the sale of a big player. Lautaro? The Argentine is doing well in Milan, but if unmissable offers arrive, Inter would consider his departure, especially if the substitute could be Dusan Vlahovic, who at Inter, in perspective, consider even stronger and who, at a year from maturity, it cannot have exorbitant prices. Everything is open, according to Marotta “.

November 30, 2021 (change November 30, 2021 | 16:29)

