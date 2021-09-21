Inter, Dumfries electroshock: Inzaghi amazed. Here is the comparison with Hakimi

Some data from the Dutchman’s test against Bologna compared to his predecessor in the Nerazzurri right lane

Denzel Dumfries was the happiest note of Inter-Bologna. The Dutch winger drew applause at the first race from the first minute. In fact, the Gazzetta dello Sport stresses: “His debut as a starter may have been an electric shock for Inter’s season: it is the awaited confirmation that you can still travel on the same frequencies as in the past.”

Yet an important legacy lies on the shoulders of the Dutchman. The comparison with Hakimi is inevitable: “The succession on the right travels at high, very high speed. Denzel accelerating at the San Siro touched the vertigo of 34.38 km / h and we are in the Achraf area, which last year reached 34.52. Bologna the Dutchman covered almost 11 kilometers (10.95) and gave a physical presence that amazed the entire Inter staff. Inzaghi expected to insert the new winger a little at a time and, instead, the times were shortened and no longer need to sip presences “.

The energy released on the right gave the Nerazzurri an edge. On his side several offensives have started: "Denzel, a name given by his parents in homage to the American Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, as a child had been forced to make visits after visits because he was hyperactive, but now all that energy overturns him on the pitch. Three chances sprang from his feet against Bologna, including Lautaro's opening goal, while his Moroccan predecessor traveled about one chance per game. "

At least up to now, Dumfries and Hakimi have shown that they handle the ball differently. The Gazzetta emphasizes: “If anything, you notice the difference in the verticalizations. Hakimi averaged one pass out of four direct forward, with Bologna Dumfries he stopped at 14%. Translated, in this new era the exterior catapults forward with less verticality, but without losing effectiveness. Tougher tests will be needed to confirm this, but Denzel is settling in just fine. “