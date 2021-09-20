Inter, Dumfries like Hakimi: all at his feet

Dumfries, debut at very high speed, the Dutch winger is ready to make a difference

He responded very well Denzel Dumfries, named in honor of the Oscar Denzel Washington, at the call of mister Inzaghi. First game as a starter and already seems immovable: a lot of race and many opportunities created, the Dutchman is ready to take the right wing of Inter and turn it into a nightmare for the opposing defenses. Discounted comparison with Hakimi, there are many differences between the two, but the contribution to the attacking phase unites them: Hakimi passed the ball forward more often, Dumfries he prefers to receive him already in a more advanced position, he does not force the play and often leans back on the midfielders to restart the action and create favorable situations, only when he finds the right space he puts the ball in the middle, a game that with Bologna has paid several times, for confirmation ask Lautaro And Stretcher. The Dutchman’s career, as he says “The Gazzetta dello Sport “, took off after the age of majority, when he joined PSV, before football was just a hobby for him. As a child he was often controlled because he was hyperactive, so it is no wonder to see him running up and down the wing, that energy that seemed too much will soon be comfortable for Inter, as well as for the Dutch national team.