Inter, Dumfries ready, Inzaghi plans

After the break the Dutchman will be ready to take the armband that belonged to Hakimi. Here’s what Inzaghi has in mind for him

The national team break has always been viewed with distrust by all the coaches. The risk of injury is too high and the fear of Covid in time has obviously increased. But from this first week of international commitments, a lot of good news has come so far for Simone Inzaghi and his Inter. And among the many Nerazzurri who showed up there is also Denzel Dumfries, one of the most anticipated men at the resumption of the championship: Inter has chosen to focus on him to better absorb the hole created on the right. after the farewell of Achraf Hakimi and the Dutchman is ready for this tough challenge.

WITH THE NATIONAL – Meanwhile, the new goal achieved with the national team Oranje is enjoyed, with the presence of the other evening, number 25, also celebrated by the Netherlands Instagram profile: “A special night for our full-back. Congratulations, Denzel!”. Dumfries with the Netherlands showed off in the last European championship played as a protagonist and at high levels: four games, all as a starter, with two goals and an assist. Ausilio and Marotta were so impressed that they immediately placed it at the top of the shopping list for the right side. They had to stall before landing the winning lunge, but Denzel had already made his choice as soon as the first call came.

Owner with Real? – Serie A is a dream come true and Dumfries can’t wait to make his debut as a starter and finally bring his contribution to Inter. After the 6 minutes with Genoa, he is now ready and in the national team he has put more fuel in his legs. Denzel is aiming for Sampdoria as a dress rehearsal in view of a night that could be magical for Inter. Real Madrid arrive at San Siro on Wednesday 15 and Inzaghi seems oriented to rely on his international experience for the baptism in the Champions League. A gamble? Perhaps. But in Appiano Gentile they are all convinced that with the arrival of Dumfries, Inter after Hakimi managed to take the best possible alternative in the role. Of course, it is not Achraf, but he too knows how to travel at very high gears in the open field and in addition he guarantees an impressive physical strength.

Curiosity – Dumfries has ten appearances in the Champions League, to which are added the 18 games with two goals played in the Europa League. In the last year Denzel has grown a lot and with the Netherlands he has shown that he does not suffer from vertigo after the quick climb in football that counts. And to think that at the beginning of his career Dumfries had started playing for Aruba, father Boris' country of origin, while mother Marleen is from Suriname. With the small international of the Caribbean island Denzel played two friendly matches against Guam, not yet of age. Then the choice went to Holland, the country where he was born and raised. A logical choice, certainly not a cinematic twist, as was the choice of the name decided by the parents, in honor of the Oscar winner Denzel Washington. He spent the first few weeks in Milan studying Italian and in the company of De Vrij, who is guiding him during training and getting to know the new city.

THE IMMINENT FUTURE – But now Dumfries wants to go back to being a leading actor: he comes from a super season at PSV, in which he totaled 41 appearances, with 4 goals and 9 assists. Repeating a year like this at Inter will not be easy, but it would certainly help the Nerazzurri people to stop thinking about the sale of Hakimi. From Speedy Achraf to Denzel, Inter are hoping for the same ending … with special effects.