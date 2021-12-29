Inter, Dumfries revenge: he silenced the critics. Hakimi is Hakimi but now the comparison …

The Dutch winger, after some understandable initial difficulties, is showing all his qualities

Same role, same jersey number, past and present of the right wing of Inter: Achraf Hakimi and Denzel Dumfries are inevitably linked by a thin Nerazzurri thread. The Dutchman, who arrived in the summer precisely to pick up the heavy legacy of the Moroccan, after some understandable initial difficulties is finally becoming a determining factor for Inzaghi, just as the current Paris Saint-Germain winger was for Conte. If at first the comparison between the two might seem a gamble, the latest performances of the former PSV Eindhoven are making the most skeptical think again. A market operation that is bearing fruit, also economically, as underlined by the Corriere dello Sport:

“The comparison “holds up” not only by looking at the numbers, but above all by remembering the (different) market prices when they arrived at Inter and by analyzing the yield curve of the two in the first round. Achraf Hakimi and Denzel Dumfries, the past and present of the Nerazzurri right wing, have different footballing histories behind them, but they share the experience at Pinetina.“.

“The Moroccan, paid 40.5 million by Real Madrid in June 2020, was among the great protagonists of the Scudetto last year and was then sold for budgetary reasons in July for 66.5 million (net of the solidarity contribution ) plus 4 million bonuses. The Dutchman was chosen to replace him and, after the sale for 113 million to Lukaku’s Chelsea, Marotta and Ausilio bought him from PSV for 12.5 million plus 2.5 bonus. In fact, Denzel cost a third compared to Achraf, but despite the weight for the comparison with the illustrious predecessor, he is not disfiguring“.

“Dumfries had never left the Eredivisie and the Champions had just tasted it with PSV; he struggled to understand the Italian championship and the role of fifth right he had to cover. Difficult for him were above all the movements in the non-possession phase and the covers because in terms of physicality and running, he has always impressed. Until November he suffered and often sat on the bench, then Darmian’s injury offered him a great chance and he didn’t waste it.

In the last four Serie A games he has scored 3 goals, including the very heavy one that gave him the victory in the match against Turin at San Siro. Denzel’s sensational December silenced the critics and agreed with the management and Inzaghi who, since Hakimi’s departure, had focused on the Dutchman, considering Nandez only an alternative“.

