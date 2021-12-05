Inter, Dumfries turning point: overtaking on Darmian in the sights. Yesterday sign of fate?

The focus of the Gazzetta dello Sport on the excellent performance of the Dutchman against Roma

Denzel Dumfries was among the happiest notes of Roma-Inter yesterday afternoon. The Dutchman, after a slightly below expectations start to the season, seems to have shaken off his anxieties and fears. Yesterday a proof that is also a clear signal towards Inzaghi: “The former PSV is taking advantage of the opportunity offered him by Darmian’s injury, demonstrating the reasons that convinced the Nerazzurri management in the summer to bet on him to replace Hakimi. At this rate, Dumfries can aim to overtake the blue in the hierarchies of the technician “, writes the Gazzetta dello Sport.

In particular, the focus of the rosea highlights the situation in which the Dumfries race took place and with it probably also the season: “The turning point of the former PSV can be condensed in those 120 ” after the 37 ‘of the first half, when Dumfries first made a prodigious save on Vina and then went to hit on the restart thanks to a perfect header on a cross by From then on, the Dutchman became the master of the right lane: 17 positive passes, a goal, a created action, a decisive closure and, above all, no smudging behind, where until a few games ago he showed the main gaps “.

Curious that the first Nerazzurri joy came at the Olimpico against Roma: “And perhaps it is a sign of fate that the first goal arrived in Rome, where Hakimi scored an amazing goal last January 10 in the 2-2 against Fonseca’s Giallorossi”, conclude the colleagues.

