Inter: Dzeko, Satriano and Cordaz positive at Covid. Today tampons for 4 South Americans

The Bosnian had been sent home yesterday after having presented himself in Appiano with a cold. By tonight or tomorrow the results of the checks on Sanchez, Vecino, Correa and Vidal. Lautaro instead will arrive tomorrow

Upon returning from the Christmas holidays, Edin Dzeko tested positive at Covid. In addition to the Bosnian, also Martin Satriano and Alex Cordaz. These are the results of the molecular swabs to which the players and the staff of Inter were subjected yesterday: all the others were negative. Four South American players are missing (Sanchez, Vecino, Correa and Vidal), who have been granted an extra day of holidays given the long away match: for them the buffer is scheduled today, with the expected outcome between tonight and tomorrow morning.

in isolation

Dzeko showed up yesterday in Appiano Gentile with a cold and was sent home as a precaution, to avoid contact with his teammates. All the others had individual and personalized training. “The three Nerazzurri are already in solitary confinement at their homes and will follow all the procedures set out in the health protocol”, reads the official statement of the club. For the other negative players, a group training is planned today but still maintaining the right distances, therefore without the final match or further contacts. The first meeting of the Nerazzurri will be on 6 January against Bologna, before the match against Lazio on 9.

