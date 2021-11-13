Sports

Inter, Dzeko will not play the match between Bosnia and Finland

There Bosnia will have to give up Edin Dzeko in the match of World Cup Qualifiers against Finland. The Inter striker announced on his Instagram profile that, despite having done everything to recover, he will not be available for the meeting scheduled at 3 pm. The Bosnian national team, who currently occupies the fourth position in group D, at behind France, Ukraine and Finland, he hopes to recover the former Roma at least for the last match against Ukraine next Tuesday. “Despite the great desire and efforts of the medical team, we still failed in our efforts to be ready for the match against Finland. – Dzeko’s words on his Instagram profile – However, I know that the boys will do their best to win and that they will leave all the strength they have on the field to achieve a favorable result. I urge the fans to support the boys together like never before because they really need support and I’m sure it will give them more strength for the best result on the pitch! Good luck guys, let’s go for the win. We can do it together! I love you BiH“.

