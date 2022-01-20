Inter-Empoli 3-2 aet, the report cards: Sanchez and Vidal good, guest defense to be reviewed. Bajrami enchants

Final result: Inter-Empoli 3-2 aet

INTER

Radu 6 – Virtually inactive throughout the first half, he proves to be reliable in the game with his feet even if it gives some thrills. He can’t do anything about Empoli’s goals, unlucky in the deviation after the crossbar hit by Cutrone.

D’Ambrosio 6 – Always precise in closing, usual performance of character and quality. In the second half the adversaries’ liveliness suffers a bit, especially Asllani’s accelerations.

Frog 6.5 – Pinamonti and Cutrone do not occupy much of the penalty area, so he limits himself to controlling them from a distance and disengages with personality. In the second half, the former Rossonero made him live difficult moments but the captain redeems himself in the 90th minute by leveling the score and taking the match to extra time.

Dimarco 6 – Always dangerous with set pieces, in its part Empoli creates the greatest dangers and does not always manage to contain the advances.

Dumfries 6.5 – Crucial on the occasion that leads to the advantage signed by Alexis Sanchez (his assist), almost doubling immediately afterwards. Other comforting signs, he stays on the pitch until the end.

Vecino 5.5 – It is not yet in optimal condition. He runs and tries to fit in, even if he misses the flicker of the good times. It was important to put minutes in the legs, the drop in the second half is expected. From 65 ‘ Stretcher 6.5 – When Inter goes apnea, it is he who plays the charge. It is no coincidence that it is essential.

Gagliardini 5.5 – Always dangerous with the insertions without the ball, he suffers a bit in containing the opposing midfielders in the second half. From 77 ‘ Dzeko 6 – In the final seconds of regular time he risks scoring a sensational 3-2, in extra time he is among the most lucid.

Vidal 6.5 – One of the best in the field, especially in the first half. Constant presence, the one-two with Dumfries leading to 1-0 is an eye-rubbing play. He sets the times and works well in the interdiction phase, complete performance, does not like the change. From 65 ‘ Calhanoglu 6 – Few noteworthy ideas, he cannot speed up the maneuver and find passages. In the end it helps in management.

Darmian 5.5 – Less sought after by his teammates compared to Dumfries, he is little noticed and is replaced in the best moment of Empoli. From 65 ‘ Perisic 6 – Some interesting crosses and little more. He must also worry about the containment phase, in overtime his freshness is felt.

Lautaro Martinez 5.5 – Obsessively seeks the goal. Furlan denies him the joy in the first half with a double great intervention, then struggles to become dangerous. From 94 ‘ Senses 7 – A goal to greet Inter. The former Sassuolo player found the 3-2 goal at the end of the first extra half in what could be his last match in the Nerazzurri shirt.

Correa sv. From 6 ‘ Sanchez 7 – The Chilean’s magic moment continues. He enters and scores after a few minutes, even with his head. Then he puts the defense in difficulty at every acceleration and Sensi needs the winning assist.

Simone Inzaghi 6 – The second lines also transmit comforting signals. The Inter squad proves to be valid and full of alternatives and solutions. In the second half, when Empoli is loud, they keep calm and find the right solutions to straighten out a complicated game. In the end, the less expected players save him, goal achieved.

EMPOLI (Report cards by Patrick Iannarelli)

Furlan 6.5 – A pinch of indecision on Sanchez’s header, then it is overcome with a double intervention on Lautaro Martinez. Clumsy on several interventions, but effective: he can do very little on goals.

Fiamozzi 5.5 – On Sanchez he does the only thing he must not do: he avoids jumping, the Chilean thanks and strikes undisturbed. He partially makes up for it by constantly pushing, but it is not enough to avoid a negative judgment. From 71 ‘Stojanovic 5.5 – He puts himself on the right and sacrifices himself, but the duel with Perisic is all on the side of the Croatian.

Screws 6 – His game does not start on the right foot, he gets a ball from Sanchez to pickpocket it too easily. In the second half he changes his attitude and raises the wall which collapses only at the end.

Romagnoli 5.5 – Level performance up to the goal of Sensi’s 3-2: totally useless ball and chain exit leading to Sensi’s network. Inter thanks.

Mark 6 – A few flaws are not lacking, but in the first half, immediately after Sanchez’s goal, he makes a door with Dumfries and avoids the sinking already in the first half. From 85 ‘Ismajli 5.5 – A little too light in some contrasts, he is overwhelmed by the Nerazzurri reaction.

Asllani 7 – He bangs a lot, he almost always runs. When he moves to the left he becomes decisive: soft touch in the area and the ball delivered to Bajrami, then the number 10 transforms him into the 1-1 goal. From 97 ‘Fazzini 6 – He sacrifices himself and puts his soul into it, as practically the whole team does.

Stulac 6 – Sometimes he exaggerates, sometimes he forces his hand too much. Errors aside, he sacrifices himself and plays for 120 minutes, alone in the middle of the field. And he often remains isolated.

Bandinelli 6 – He gets in the middle of the field and also recovers a lot of balls, but is often left alone in the Nerazzurri’s grip. From 46 ‘Henderson 6 – He enters the field well, but he is not exempt from blame: he leaves the ball at Ranocchia’s disposal, the Nerazzurri defender thanks him and reopens the match in acrobatics.

Zurkowski 5 – Totally unrelated to the game, the snapshot of his match is all in the ball lost on Cutrone’s pass: arms wide and eyes to heaven, Andreazzoli changes him immediately. From 46 ‘Bajrami 7.5 – Sole, touches of class and play between the lines: he drives the Inter midfield crazy, he invents a great goal that makes San Siro tremble.

Cutrone 7 – Demonized from the first minutes of the game, as soon as he glimpses the door he kicks. He rejoices even if the second goal is not his, he practically never stops.

Pinamonti 5.5 – The return to San Siro takes away some security. Little is seen, he touches a few balls before the change in the 45th minute. From 46 ‘Ricci 6.5 – In the middle of the field he commands, he literally loads his own on his shoulders for a second time at high tension.

Aurelio Andreazzoli 6.5 – Only a bit of luck was missing. His team also plays at San Siro, almost making a bang. He surprised everyone, once again.