Inter-Empoli, the news of the eve and the probable formations

Inter tomorrow evening will make his debut in the Italian Cup for the round of 16, the opponent of the Nerazzurri it will be Empoli.

There winner of the match between Inter and Empoli, will challenge in the quarter-finals la winner of Rome-Lecce.

The match will be played at San Siro at 21 and will be broadcast unencrypted on Channel 5 and streaming on Mediaset Infinity.

Simone Inzaghi is thinking of revolutionizing the team, giving space to players who have had less so far. Among the poles in the runoff there are Radu and Cordaz, both on the hunt for their seasonal debut. In defense he comes back De Vrij from the first minute, with him D’Ambrosio, the last place will contend for it Frog and Sticks. In midfield it is disqualified Brozovic, who will be replaced by Vidal. Likely rest shift also for Barella and Calhanoglu, with Gagliardini and Vecino ready to replace them. On the flanks, space for Darmian and Dimarco. Forward the Argentine couple formed by Correa and Lautaro Martienz.

Inter-Empoli

L’Empoli shows up at San Siro, after having passed two eliminatory rounds. On 15 August the Tuscans have eliminated the Vicenza, winning 4-2. On December 15th Andreazzoli’s team instead he won 3-4 away at Hellas Verona.

The probable formations of the match:

Inter (3-5-2): Radu, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Ranocchia, Darmian, Gagliardini, Vidal, Vecino, Dimarco, Correa, Lautaro Martinez

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar, Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Viti, Fiamozzi, Bandinelli, Stulac, Asllani, Bajrami, Mancuso, Lamantia