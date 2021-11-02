Inter, Eriksen away for free: the return to Ajax takes off | First page

Terminus, it’s time to get off. Christian Eriksen’s adventure with Inter will not live another chapter, the match against Udinese, on May 24th, is likely to be the last in the Nerazzurri shirt. A question of rules, rather than health, despite the Dane is thinking seriously about returning to the field (The agent in recent days said: “He is fine and in excellent shape”), will not be able to do this in Italy, where athletes with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator are not allowed. The former Tottenham will have to continue his career away from Serie A, where the rules are less stringent.

AVAILABILITY’ – For this as the weeks go by takes off the return to Ajax, the club where he grew up, which launched him into great football. In the Netherlands he could stay at a high level even with an ICD in his body, just like his friend Daley Blind. Inter, who still had Eriksen on their balance sheet for 18.3 million on June 30th, will not get in the way. It is ready to release it for free, even though it is aware of the loss that will be created. His farewell would still bring savings to the club’s coffers, of at least 20 million euros (Eriksen earns about 10 million euros gross per year until 2024). A breath of fresh air these days.