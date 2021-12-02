Inter, Eriksen is back on the pitch! Ds Odense: ‘Happy that he is training with us’ | First page

Christian Eriksen is back on the pitch and is already training! The news was given and confirmed by the famous Danish portal BT.dk who was able to interviewand the sporting director of Odense Boldklub, Michael Hemmingsen and had the details of the Danish ace’s first training session of Inter.

The midfielder is back on the pitch for the first time after the illness he accused during the European Championship and that due to a miracle and the timely intervention of Simon Kjaer and the doctors of the Danish national team, it did not cost him his life. Then the heart surgery, with the implantation of the defibrillation device, and the doubts about his future and Eriksen’s conviction to return to the field which, however, today take a turn as joyful as expected.

Eriksen trained in the center of Adalen, in the most hidden field among those available to the Danish club and played a first cardio-vascular workout (therefore substantially aerobic) together with a personal trainer, then concluded with an exercise of shooting towards the goal. The ds Hemmingsen then confirmed: “We are really happy that Christian Eriksen is keeping fit right now on our fields. We have been in contact with Christian since he grew up here and so we are happy that he asked if he could train to get back in shape here in Ådalen. ”