Inter, Eriksen, Odense comes forward: “If he wants to come back, there’s room here”

The director of the company that controls the Danish club, the same one in which the Nerazzurri attacking midfielder returned to training a few days ago, opens up to the possibility of returning. The contract with Inter will be terminated at the end of the season

“If Christian wants to return to the field, here at Odense there is room”. Thus Enrico Augustinus, the director of the company that controls and manages the Danish first division club, opens a new scenario in Eriksen’s football future. A future that seemed to have been sealed after that damned 12 June in which the heart of the Nerazzurri attacking midfielder went wild during the match between Denmark and Finland, but which with the words of the Danish manager is now tinged with hope. Even in spite of the braking a few days ago by Michael Hemmingsen, the sports director of Odense, who had avoided commenting on the rumors of Eriksen’s possible return to the field with the jersey of the club in which he played for three seasons since 2005 to 2008.

THE RETURN – “We are very happy that Christian is here with us and that he is using our facilities”, was limited to declaring Hemmingsen, the only exception to silence on the subject after the news of Eriksen’s return to training. The Nerazzurri attacking midfielder has in fact returned to gain confidence with the field and with the ball in recent weeks right in the Odense sports center, which is located a stone’s throw from a villa he owned where he moved to face rehabilitation after heart surgery. Just a little jog and a few shots, all under the rigorous supervision of his medical staff and his athletic trainer, but just enough to fuel Eriksen’s hopes despite the certainty of not being able to return to play in the Nerazzurri shirt due to the defibrillator subcutaneous implanted. According to Danish law, however, the player could return to play and the management of Odense has come forward.

Outstretched hand – “Of course there is room here. If Christian were interested, we would welcome him with open arms”, Augustinus reiterated to BT Radio microphones. “However – he added – I think that there are no Danish clubs ready to guarantee him an adequate salary, perhaps only Copenhagen”. Eriksen will have time and opportunity to evaluate, now the priority is to recover both physically and mentally. Which is also the same priority at the Nerazzurri, where we think first of all about the player’s professional future, because Eriksen’s fate in Milan is basically already written: Fifa insurance will cover the 7.5 million net salary for this. year, after which the Dane and Inter will terminate the contract expiring in 2024. The Nerazzurri will save around 40 million gross, while Eriksen will be free to return to play where the law allows, just like in Denmark.

