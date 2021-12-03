Inter-Eriksen, written future? “Soon the decision. And there is a foregone conclusion “

The news leaked yesterday made everyone smile, in the Inter milieu and beyond: Christian Eriksen he resumed training with the ball. His return to the field with the Nerazzurri shirt, however, remains a very remote possibility and Corriere dello Sport, in its today’s edition, explains why: “He still has a subcutaneous defibrillator and at the moment it seems complicated that he can remove it. decides to stop playing football, in fact he is preparing to leave Serie A, given that in Italy, in the current conditions, he will not obtain eligibility.

Coni already has the file with what happened to the unfortunate Dane in hand and will decide on the matter. When? Maybe in January. However, it is obvious that he will not give his green light to return to the pitch with the Inter shirt. What will happen at that point to the contract that binds Eriksen to the Viale della Liberazione club? It should be resolved, with a capital loss on the balance sheet and a saving on the salary. The parties will address the issue in the coming weeks “.