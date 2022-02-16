Inter, Eto’o: “Calhanoglu affects, Liverpool stop him. Lautaro? Difficult if … “

The analysis of the former Nerazzurri on Inter-Liverpool: the Cameroonian, to the microphones of the Mirror, identified the five key duels of the match

VIDAL-HENDERSON – “On nights like these, experience matters a lot. Neither of these players are the youngest or the fastest on the pitch, but both have played so many important games over the years. There will be moments in the match where at least one team he will need calm. “

DZEKO-VAN DIJK – “Even at his age, Edin is still one of Italy’s greatest goalscorers. He is very strong in his head and if Inter can serve him in the right way it will be a danger. Van Dijk’s qualities are evident; he is one of the best defenders in the Champions League. “

CALHANOGLU-THIAGO – Hakan was a very important signing for Inter – he continues -, he is full of creativity and ideas. Thiago will play an important role in stemming all of this. Calhanoglu affects a lot for Inter, so it’s important that Liverpool try to stop him.

SKRINIAR-MANÉ – “Skriniar is one of the most experienced defenders in Italy and with all of Liverpool’s offensive qualities he will need that experience. Mane will have so much confidence after the African Cup and he will be hungry for trophies.”

LAUTARO-MATIP – “Martinez has a lot of skill, a lot of quality and he makes a difference to Inter. If he can also show these qualities in these matches, it will be difficult even for a defender with the same experience as Matip”, concludes Eto’o.

