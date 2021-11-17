Inter, even Gagliardini can leave: here is the budgeted cost

“The starting point is the cost of his card which was paid to Atalanta just over € 28.8 million but which, at the end of the season, was increased by a further million to reach € 29.8 million in by virtue of the bonuses accrued upon reaching the Scudetto. A total of 30 million euros which was amortized at 30 June 2021 for 19.9 million euros and which, therefore, will have a residual cost at the start of the winter market of 7.35 million euros, a starting point for avoiding to make a loss. To this must be added a net salary of 2.8 million euros that Gagliardini will receive at Inter until 30 June 2023, the expiry date of the current agreement. Whoever wants to invest in the Bergamo midfielder will therefore have to think about putting on the table a valuation of no less than 10 million euros and the player a salary of no less than 3 million.“, it is read.