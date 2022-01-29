Inter excellence of exports in Italy, Monza revelation

First OIES Badge awarded and, among the awarded teams, Inter and Monza stand out for their commitment in the export scene. Here are the details.

Inter proves to be an excellence in the field of esports, while the “surprise” Monza comes out of the Serie B. This is the picture presented by the Italian Esports Observatory, which provided its first OIES Badges to operators in the sector whose competence in offering advice has been ascertained. The badge is a real certificate with annual validity which consists of a recognition provided with a QR code that can be inserted in physical and digital communication materials. All the companies and professionals who have received the OIES Badge will also be registered in the Public Esports Register, developed by the Observatory as a tool for promoting qualified operators.

OIES Badge –

The OIES Badge is a project that is not only aimed at companies already operating in the sector. It is also a tool for emerging realities, which will thus be able to establish themselves on the market with authority, through a recognition of value compared to the existing competition.

These are the first agencies and teams who have received the OIES Badge:

Agencies:

Iquii

Infront

Hellodì

ProGaming Italy

2Watch

Azerion

Arkage

Orbit

Creative Management Association (CMA)

OneLab Milan

Team

Inter Esports

Monza Esports

MCES Italy

Flex4 eSports

Outplayed

Inter are no surprise –

The inclusion of Inter in a similar project is anything but news, given the role that the Nerazzurri have played in the export scene for years: only in 2021 they were awarded the first place in the report on reputation in exports. The same goes for Monza which, despite playing in the cadet series in real football, is currently one of the most solid realities on the Italian scene: last year it closed in second place in the eChampions League on FIFA. As for the Italian Esports Observatory, the institution has also made available an on demand test preparation course for obtaining the OIES Badge: Esports for Business. Esports For Business prepares operators not only for the OIES Badge test, but is a course to deepen the Esports consulting topics, through the lectures of some of the leading experts in the sector.