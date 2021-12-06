Inter face an unbeatable Real, the absence of Benzema is OFFICIAL

The profile of the Madrid club on the eve of the final match of the Champions League group stage against Inter, Benzema’s absence is official

It is no longer the real Madrid of Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bale nor that of Varane and Sergio Ramos, but this Real Madrid has known how to play its cards and is equally lethal. Both in the league and in the Champions League, where Inter are waiting for him to close the group stage games in Group D.

The graft of fresh players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (respectively 21 and 20 years), now essential in the schemes of Italian Ancelotti, has guaranteed quality on the external attack lanes in support of a timeless Benzema who at 33 continues to move on the pitch like a little boy. But it’s not just about support: Vinicius himself is vice-top scorer in the Spanish league of La Liga with 10 goals behind Benzema himself, first with 12. It is no coincidence that Real stands at the top of the standings with 39 points conquered thanks to 12 victories and 3 draws in 16 games played (only 1 defeat against Espanyol). Results that are also the result of a solid defense (15 goals conceded), but not the best. The presence of Alaba, fresh from decades of experience with Bayern Munich, is as essential as that of Militao, conquered a leading position tooth and nail within a couple of years. The midfield instead, made up of the usual Kroos, Casemiro and Modric, turns out to be one of the most solid in Europe.

READ ALSO >>> Correa injury | OFFICIAL outcome of the exams

READ ALSO >>> Calciomercato Inter, has conquered everyone and now renews | All the details

Real Madrid-Inter, great absent Benzema

It was already in the air but now Inter can officially rejoice at the news released by the same Spanish club regarding the absence of the Benzema striker in the Champions League match scheduled for tomorrow night at the Bernabeu. The Frenchman has in fact remedied a injury after just a quarter of an hour of play during the important championship match won against Real Sociedad. Muscle strain will keep him at rest as a precaution until at least the city derby against theAthletic, which he would not want to lose for the world.