Inter fair play in the face of Osimhen’s serious injury: Come on, champion, we are waiting for you!

The message arrived through the official social profiles of the Nerazzurri club immediately after having received the news of the seriousness of the Napoli striker’s injury.

The injury suffered by Victor Osimhen during Inter-Napoli he did not leave indifferent the Nerazzurri club which on social networks wanted to express all its closeness to the Neapolitan striker: “Come on champion, we are waiting for you on the pitch soon!” wrote Inter on their official profiles. A gesture of fairplay following a match experienced at very high competitive tension in the field and which – despite the many episodes of fortuitous clashes – never went beyond the limits of sportsmanship.

The clash on the pitch immediately in the resumption of the San Siro match left terrible marks. For Osimhen it was immediately understood that it was something serious, after the jump in the Nerazzurri area and the ‘capocciata’ with Skriniar. For the Inter defender only a bruise for Victor Osimhen sanitary suffered on the field e a visibly swollen eye. He was unable to continue the match, he came out with his legs but the images were immediately shocking. Like the next report issued by Napoli

“Multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and cheekbone”. This is the result of the tests which Spalletti’s striker was subjected to when he immediately left the pitch. The impact, after all, was tremendous: already in the instant following theimpact with Skriniar’s forehead the player’s face was swollen and when he got up in pain from the ground the consequences of the blow were highlighted. Osimhen was first treated for a long time at the scene, without being moved, with a stretcher at his side. Then, he managed to get up with his legs sadly leaving the pitch. Dazed and hit hard, he headed, accompanied by the medical staff, to the bench. Not before having also received the greeting of the same Skriniar who, before returning to the field, waited for Osimhen giving him a nod of encouragement.

Inter anxious for De Vrij, muscle injury: after Bastoni the Dutchman also goes out

Moments of fairplay that were then reflected in the post match with the Nerazzurri club’s social post in the minutes following the official communication issued by Napoli. Further confirmation of an atmosphere of sportsmanship that has never failed in the almost 100 minutes played on the pitch. There are many challenges, even the rough interventions. Several conflicts and accidents, like the one that occurred between Dzeko and Ospina, also in this case, with the two players hit hard on the head. But always within the limits of a correct competition and never beyond the regulation.