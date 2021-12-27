Inter, farewell and return ‘home’

A player close to farewell to Inter, a return to origins who could favor the Nerazzurri for the attacking strike

L’Inter closed in a big way 2021 superlative, confirming a great strength also in the new season, despite the farewells of Hakimi, Lukaku And With you. And after the Scudetto won in May, the Nerazzurri went on vacation, at the halfway point of the current championship, still in front of everyone.

Simone Inzaghi he got into the new reality very well and showed he can stay in a big one. Also taking advantage of the excellent market made by Marotta And Help, after an initial adaptation, he dragged his team to the top of the rankings. The coach can be fully satisfied with the performance of all the Nerazzurri, or almost. There is someone who has not been able to do his part in the new cycle very much, he thinks about a possible farewell which, however, could make a game for Inter in the search, which continues, for another striker on the market.

Inter, Sensi to greetings: new axis with Sassuolo?

Continuously affected by injuries, once again, Stefano Senses, who has never found the consistency of performance and the level he had shown two years ago in his very first games with the Nerazzurri. At the time, he seemed to have to be a mainstay of the team of With you, things went differently. And even now, the midfielder can’t find himself. Thus, we think about a possible farewell. The Gazzetta dello Sport takes stock of the situation, with a possible transfer to Empoli, but not only.

A more suggestive hypothesis could be the return to Sassuolo, where he took the big leap. In the game system of Dionysus, could rediscover brilliance and centrality. Above all, Sensi’s name could be used in relations between the two companies, which have already been in contact for some time for more than one deal. Calciomercato.it told you about Inter’s interest in Scamacca and Frattesi, which they would like to buy immediately for around 50 million. Without to forget Raspadori, another attentive player in Milan. Who knows that Sensi may not be the decisive card.