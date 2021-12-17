Inter, farewell catwalk for Eriksen: San Siro awaits him for the final farewell

The Nerazzurri club is organizing the right tribute for the unfortunate Danish midfielder, unable to play in Italy

Only official status is missing, but the scenario is now defined: Christian Eriksen will no longer be an Inter player. The unfortunate Danish midfielder, who suffered a cardiac arrest in June during the European Championship, will terminate his contract with the Nerazzurri, since Coni – as widely expected – has denied him eligibility to play in Italy. Tuttosport certify farewell:

“Christian Eriksen’s adventure with Inter, always lived on the roller coaster before what happened on that damned Copenhagen afternoon, has now come to an end. Early yesterday morning, and before Beppe Marotta and Alessandro Antonello reached the Lega assembly, the footballer, accompanied by his agent Martin Schoots, defined the details for his severance pay. All after the response of the Coni, as widely expected, had made clear the unsuitability of the 29-year-old to practice sports in Italy due to the subcutaneous defibrillator implanted after the illness accused in Denmark-Finland last June.“.

“Inter fans, at least immediately, will not be able to greet Eriksen. In fact, there will be no catwalk before the match against Torino, the last of 2021, to allow the Nerazzurri supporters to say goodbye to the strong player. And viceversa. But the company filters that at the beginning of next year, presumably between January and February, and probably before a match to be played at San Siro, something will be organized“.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 08:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link