Inter, Farris: ‘In the second half we showed that we are a great team. On Lautaro and Dumfries … ‘| A league

Interviewed by Dazn on the sidelines of the match, Inter manager Massimiliano Farris analyzes the match against Napoli.

“What is the value of this point? The second half speaks volumes about our value, the second half of great psychological impact. The rigor had put us under and at the Maradona there was great enthusiasm for this great audience. We tried to win it and we turned off the enthusiasm of the players on the pitch and the public. The point is fine because we pulled off a great performance. We had created the conditions to win and in the end they got five behind giving a signal to retreat while we still had some fuel. We are a great team and in the second half we came out.

ABOUT DUMFRIES – “In Italy he was labeled as a player in difficulty, despite having just arrived and did not know the language. Instead he applied to improve. His physical strength is recognized by everyone and now he adds awareness ”.

THE FEW REPLACEMENTS – The team was managing well, Sanchez remained on the sideline for 5 minutes and in light of his conduct, I think it was the right choice.

ABOUT LAUTARO – He is a talent, his best gift is to hit in acrobatics, then he will further refine the feeling with Edin. But time is on his side, he works with determination, he feels the shirt on and is one of our captains on the pitch.