Inter fear, Zhang dragged into Evergrande default

News coming from China is always worrying for the galaxy Zhang-Suning and feed fears that some repercussions may also arrive on Inter. The last is the technical default of the real estate giant Evergrande , long in the eye of the storm. The international agency Fitch has cut its rating from C to Rd (“restricted default”) after the non-payment of expired coupons for 82.5 million dollars on foreign bonds of the group. The payment was due on November 6, but the agencies wait 30 days to verify that the problem has not been remedied in the meantime. Evergrande has been in enormous difficulty for months but had averted the default with financial stunts, always finding at the last minute the necessary liquidity to honor the payments due: this time it did not happen. An overall debt default of $ 300 billion would hit the Chinese economy like a hailstorm.

Zhang’s involvement

The term “Restricted default” it indicates a selective default on some payments but this does not yet imply insolvency on the totality of the debt. In any case, a very serious alarm bell. How the event could affect Inter can be understood from the fact that Zhang is exposed to Evergrande – through some companies of its group – for 20 billion yuan (about 2.6 billion euros) that the Nerazzurri patron invested in it in 2017 by purchasing class A shares, like other Chinese business groups (…)

