“Inter ferocious, Napoli calm and strong. With Juve there was a desire to play”

NAPLES – Luciano Spalletti presented himself at the press conference on the eve of the championship match between Naples and Inter : “If tomorrow Koulibaly plays? I do not think he is respectful of who should eventually make room for him. He’s a different player, I’m not just talking about football, just look at what he did in the African Cup final, the first thing was to greet the opponents, first of all those who had missed the penalty. It is the thickness of the man as well as the qualities of the player that is different. But respect for the group must be kept in mind. Everything I do will be a right choice. But look forward to training tomorrow. The seasonal goal is to return to the top four, putting some of the strongest teams in the league behind us. By winning this match we could be catapulted towards the Scudetto goal. It would be a cool situation. This situation is what we love to experience doing this sport“.

Spalletti on the match with Juve

“In the difficulties we were able to keep our back straight while as regards the points it always depends on what you do day after day. It would have been better to postpone the match with Juventus but I saw in the players the desire to play it. Thanks to this they played a great game and got a good result. It is a solid, fantastic group that in recent years has shown that they care about the shirt by collecting less than it deserved. I have no personal goal, I am a professional and I am lucky to have players who think like me because in the end it always depends on them. This is an important race and the efforts made in Dimaro and Castel di Sangro can be recalled. Those plays come in handy in these comparisons. The careers of all of us also depend on these races here. We care a lot, as is normal. For me it will not be a rematch, there I left players who I respect very much and I know how much they respect me. Maybe you are missing a step on the Duty backpack. At the airport it was stopped by finance and inside there were mozzarella because it was a cooler backpack“.

Spalletti: “Inter is the condominium administrator”

“Inter is currently the administrator of the condominium because they are the reigning champions. We will find them furious after the defeat in the derby like all purebred teams when they lose. We respect them but our attitude must not change. We have to be good at facing Inter as if it were Venice. We can lose a few games but we cannot betray the behavior of the people who love us and come to support us. They are stronger in some respects as we are in others. In the first leg we tried to reorganize the team after the 2-1 but we took the third goal on the break, that made the difference. In that match we lost a few too many balls and we missed in quality. If we put it on a continuous contrast with Inter, they have more physicality and they win. If we keep more possession of the ball to compensate for the flashes of their fast players then an interesting game can be born“.

Shoulderpads on Osimhen

“Inter are more ferocious, they hit you with more force. They have top level players like us. They are aggressive and mean, we are calm and strong. Politano is right, balance is needed in all game situations. You always need to have your brain turned on because you get more road, we don’t call ourselves Naples by chance. We are called this because we must have above-average quality. And here I am also talking about the city, we have to bring it back to the pitch. Osimhen? Let’s make him play. So far he has only made the first half against Inter in the challenges with the big names. To beat Inter you will need cazzimma. De Laurentiis drastically lowered ticket prices by understanding people’s difficulties. We always aim to be the best Napoli possible. The important thing is to have five or six changes to choose well. Osimhen with its characteristics is fundamental for us. Di Lorenzo always goes like a train, he attacks everyone. Mario Rui ball and chain is a professor and one of those who runs the most. The captain is Insigne and as long as he demonstrates what he is demonstrating also in terms of willingness to sacrifice that is his role.“.