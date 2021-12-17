Inter-Fiorentina, the rags fly: Marotta is not there. TS: “He was ready to …”

A discussion that is anything but peaceful, second Tuttosport: “The most incendiary issue on the agenda of the Lega Serie A assembly, between the two that had to be addressed in view of the Federal Council on 21 December, definitely seemed to be the one relating to the possible exclusion of Salernitana due to the failure to sell the club within the end of year. […] Instead, the other issue that will be addressed on Tuesday in the FIGC, that is the possible postponement of the deadline of the federal checks on the correct payment of salaries, taxes and contributions, set for February 16, has made more discussion. Clubs do not find it necessary to postpone the deadline. But it was enough to talk about the topic to return to a particularly hot story last season, when Inter asked for an extension due to the difficulty of the property in paying the salaries by mid-February. The result was a quarrel between the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta and Joe Barone, Fiorentina CEO always attacking Inter on this matter. Marotta said he no longer tolerates these accusations. A complaint was even ready to the Federal Prosecutor against the declarations of Barone and the purple president Rocco Commisso“.