Inter, for Correa muscle distraction to the flexors: the Argentine returns in 2022 | News

Left thigh problem will be reevaluated next week but recovery before Christmas is unlikely

Joaquín Correa he will probably return to the field when the second round of the championship resumes next January. The Argentine striker, injured on Saturday night during the second half of the match against Roma, today underwent magnetic resonance imaging at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano: the examination – as stated in the press release issued byInter – he highlighted “a muscular distraction to the left thigh flexors. The player will be re-evaluated next week. “It is therefore, as feared, an injury that requires at best 20/25 days of recovery: his return is therefore only conceivable for the post-Christmas recovery.

Although in the press release ofInter report that the player will be re-investigated next week, the type of injury leads to exclude that it is possible to see him on the pitch in the last three games of the first round against Cagliari, Salernitana and Turin. From here to the challenge with the grenade that will close the Nerazzurri on 22 December 2021, there are still two and a half weeks left but even if the situation were to progress for the best, there is no time to be able to fully recover from a muscle distraction that normally (even if the press release does not specify how serious the injury is) it needs at least 20/25 days to overcome. Add to this the uselessness of risking a hasty return, considering that at the resumption after the break Inter will have to face Bologna first and then, above all, Lazio and Atalanta with in between the Italian Super Cup final with Juve.