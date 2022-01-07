Inter, for Dzeko is a race against time: the Bosnian is aiming for Lazio

Edin at this point could at least go on the bench against Lazio, to return to starting Wednesday against Juve in the Super Cup

The Nerazzurri coach receives happy news after the result of the last swab carried out by Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian was in fact negative and after a week of forced isolation and, consequently, is back available for Sunday night’s match against Lazio. The attacker has therefore returned to training today on the fields of Pinetina, but in individual form. In fact, to return to the group, the Nerazzurri medical staff awaits the outcome of a second verification buffer, which should arrive in the next few hours. Even if it is more likely that Dzeko will start again from the bench tomorrow, to return to the Super Cup on Wednesday against Juve.

THE WAIT – After the positivity found on December 30, the day of the post-Christmas gathering, the Bosnian immediately began to carry out a personalized program. In these days of forced isolation, he has been working hard at home to be ready as soon as he is off the hook. Sunday should be up to Lautaro and Sanchez. Among the available there is also Correa, who paws to return to play after the injury remedied last December 4th, but for him Inzaghi foresees a gradual return, also facilitated by the crowded calendar.

THE SURPRISE – Except for the possible return of Dzeko, the eleven who will face Lazio should not differ much from the one chosen against Bologna: confirmed the starting defense, in midfield it will be up to Vidal in the (probable) case in which Calhanoglu is still disqualified. The only surprise, if anything, could be on the right, where Inzaghi can again choose between the returning Darmian and Dumfries. At the moment the Dutchman is the favorite, returning from a December as a protagonist, but the blue retains some hope of starting from the beginning. Certainly, Inzaghi intends to give him the first minutes after recovering from the injury, perhaps during the match, and then propose him from the 1st minute in the Super Cup, Wednesday against Juve. On the other hand, given the many close matches, Inzaghi will need him too and the goal is to recover the match pace as soon as possible.

