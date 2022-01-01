Inter, for Ginter it gets serious: the Nerazzurri’s first proposal
Inter are serious for Matthias Ginter. The defender recently announced that he will not renew his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach, sparking rumors about his future; the Nerazzurri hope to repeat the Onana operation and start next season with two free-transfer hits. Starting from February Ginter will be free to sign a contract with a new club, Inter would have already entered into the first talks with his agent, who is the same as Hakan Calhanoglu: a good starting point for the negotiation. Il Giornale goes further, referring to an offer already delivered: these are decisive days for Ginter at Inter, a new shot in defense for the Nerazzurri.
Inter on Ginter, here is the proposal
Inter are betting on Ginter, the Nerazzurri’s proposal has already been presented to the agent: a four-year contract worth 3 million euros net per season. We await the player’s response, the negotiation goes live; Ginter’s entourage will probe the market, the player wants a new adventure after the experience at Borussia Mönchengladbach, but has not made it clear whether he intends to stay in the Bundesliga or prefers a different league. Inter tries, the player likes it, also because he has a good international experience and can also play the role of central midfielder: the Nerazzurri are serious, they want to give themselves Ginter on a free transfer.