Inter, for Ginter it gets serious: the Nerazzurri’s first proposal

Inter are serious for Matthias Ginter. The defender recently announced that he will not renew his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach, sparking rumors about his future; the Nerazzurri hope to repeat the Onana operation and start next season with two free-transfer hits. Starting from February Ginter will be free to sign a contract with a new club, Inter would have already entered into the first talks with his agent, who is the same as Hakan Calhanoglu: a good starting point for the negotiation. Il Giornale goes further, referring to an offer already delivered: these are decisive days for Ginter at Inter, a new shot in defense for the Nerazzurri.